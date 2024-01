HanuMan: Teja Sajja starrer has successfully captivated the audience with its stunning VFX and impeccable storyline. Although the film has yet to achieve massive box office collections, those who have watched it are praising it wholeheartedly. The makers of HanuMan are determined to ensure that the film is exposed to a large audience. They have recently lodged a complaint with TFPC (Telugu Film Producers Council) against theaters that have failed to screen the movie despite signing an agreement. Also Read - HanuMan: Netizens advice Adipurush stars Prabhas, Om Raut to take lessons from Teja Sajja, Prasanth Varma, 'In Se Training Leni Chahiye'

HanuMan: Makers lodged complaint with TPFC

The makers of HanuMan have lodged a complaint stating that Mythri Movies Distributors LLP made an agreement with some theaters in Telangana to screen HanuMan prior to its release. Although most theaters kept their promise, some failed to do so, leading to significant financial losses for the producers. The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has issued a verdict in favor of the HanuMan makers, asserting that the theaters that reneged on the agreement must immediately commence screening the film. The TFPC has also mandated that these theaters take full responsibility for all losses incurred thus far, as it was entirely their fault.