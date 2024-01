HanuMan, the latest film starring Teja Sajja, was released on January 12, 2024 and has been receiving rave reviews from both movie-goers and critics alike. The remarkable acting skills of Teja, stunning visual effects, and gripping storyline have left audiences and film critics in awe of Prasanth Verma's creation. In fact, many viewers who have watched HanuMan have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to suggest that Prabhas and Om Raut, the actor and director of Adipurush, respectively, could learn a thing or two about acting and direction from Teja Sajja and Prasanth Verma. Social media users have been quick to highlight that the makers of HanuMan have proven that a great film isn't just about a big budget, but also about having an honest conviction and approach. Check out some of the reactions below! Also Read - Hanu Man Twitter Review: Netizens blown away by Teja Sajja starrer new movie; call it 'Movie of the Year'

HanuMan: Netizens want Prabhas, Om Raut to take lessons from Teja Sajja, Prasanth Verma

Since its release, HanuMan has been receiving endless praise on social media. The movie's stunning VFX is the highlight, outshining even the highly anticipated Adipurush. Despite being made on a budget of 600 crores, Adipurush's VFX was disappointing, while HanuMan's VFX is truly exceptional, especially considering its budget of just around 25 crores. Netizens are now calling out Prabhas and Om Raut, urging them to take acting and direction lessons from the talented Teja Sajja and Prasanth Verma. The hilarious reactions speak for themselves. Also Read - HanuMan: Netizens laud VFX of Prasanth Varma's film, say 'Did Adipurush really have a budget of Rs 400 crore' [Check Reactions]

The only question that arises after watching #Hanuman is that does #Adipurush really had a budget of 400 Cr? Or it was 4 Cr? ?? A good job done by #PrasanthVarma and the team given the limited budget ✨ — BollywoodRanker (@Bollywoodrank) January 11, 2024

#Brahmastra, #Adipurush were such a big waste of oppertunity!! Had people like Prashant Varma got that oppertunity....! It will be though to believe such Visuals and VFX is achieved with a budget of less than 30 crs!! Lots of credits to director @PrasanthVarma#HanuMan pic.twitter.com/5HmDn8sCf4 — Masala Dose - ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ (@DosaSpeaks) January 11, 2024

#Hanuman Ko Dekh Kar Mein Ye Zaroor Kahunga Ki #Adipurush Ke Makers Ko In Se Training Leni Chahiye Fir Chahe Woh Director #OmRaut Ho Ya Fir #Prabhas Kiya Acting Ki Hai Yaar #TejaSajja Ne Manana Padega ? — Nash Dabre (@DabreNash) January 12, 2024

@omraut Please go to @PrasanthVarma.

He will teach you what is CGI ?

What a movie ? #Hanuman

Asalu @tejasajja123 aite ?

Amazing taking @PrasanthVarma!! — Ramya Erramilli (@iamramyaers) January 12, 2024

Prasanth varma kana om raut gadini ekkuva mention chesthunar kadha ra? pic.twitter.com/Wf1Ymi4ZCV — template_tillu (@kathalthengaka) January 11, 2024

HanuMan is a superhero film featuring an outstanding cast, including Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, Amritha Aiyer and others. The movie has received tremendous positive response from film critics and audiences alike, owing to its impeccable storytelling and exceptional performances. The film has already made a remarkable box office collection of 12 crores on its opening day, indicating a promising and successful run at the box office. Also Read - HanuMan: Teja Sajja gives a befitting reply when questioned over his ability to handle big film; 'Will you ask a star kid?'