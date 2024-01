Prasanth Varma's HanuMan is getting good reviews. The film packaged like a commercial entertainer is based around Lord Hanuman. As we know, he is the original superhero of Indian mythology. The story also combines modern elements as we see a friend who hopes to become a supervillain in his quest for power. People are loving the VFX of the movie. While it is not flawless, people are willing to ignore that as the budget is only Rs 55 crores. This has made Adipurush trend once again. People are wondering that with a budget of over Rs 400 crores how did the makers bungle up so badly? Also Read - Captain Miller box office collection: Dhanush to have a happy Pongal; film gets highest theatre count in the US amidst competition

Watch the trailer of HanuMan here Also Read - HanuMan: Teja Sajja gives a befitting reply when questioned over his ability to handle big film; 'Will you ask a star kid?'



It seems the VFX of the movie is spectacular in some of the scenes. The story-telling is also being appreciated a lot. Teja Sajja is the hero of the movie. Take a look at some of the reactions on social media.... Also Read - HanuMan Trailer: Netizens want Adipurush makers to take VFX lessons from Tejja Sajja new movie; check out hilarious reactions

#HanuManRAMpage

When you have grt chance of making movie

Make good movies like #Hanuman

Not movies like #Adipurush

Big lesson for Bollywood

Entire team take bow ??? @PrasanthVarma A Director who is Capable of doing movies like Avatar ??#TejaSajja Performance ??? — ROLEX? (@PrinceAvmk1) January 11, 2024

Om Raut You Idiot ...Once See Hanuman?? Hence It's Again Proveed That Only South Directors Know How to Handle the Sensitive Projects???#Adipurush — I'm Sai (@SaiRajG32906971) January 11, 2024

The only question that arises after watching #Hanuman is that does #Adipurush really had a budget of 400 Cr? Or it was 4 Cr? ?? A good job done by #PrasanthVarma and the team given the limited budget ✨ — BollywoodRanker (@Bollywoodrank) January 11, 2024

Rasi petukondi.. #HANUMAN bomma blockbuster ❤️‍?❤️‍????.. @PrasanthVarma Niku ????.. as I have seen many tweets that you shud have directed #Adipurush.. movie chusaka ardam avthadi.. take a bow man.. Nuve next big thing mana TFI lo … — stay_at_home ?? (@bhargav1719) January 11, 2024

#Brahmastra, #Adipurush were such a big waste of oppertunity!! Had people like Prashant Varma got that oppertunity....! It will be though to believe such Visuals and VFX is achieved with a budget of less than 30 crs!! Lots of credits to director @PrasanthVarma#HanuMan pic.twitter.com/5HmDn8sCf4 — Masala Dose - ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ (@DosaSpeaks) January 11, 2024

We can see that the movie is getting a good response. The year 2023 has been good for Tamil film industry with hits like Leo and Jailer. The Telugu film industry had a quieter time. HanuMan might give them a great start in 2023.