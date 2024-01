Teja Sajja's starrer HanuMan received a lot of appreciation for director Prasanth Varma's excellent direction and the way he portrayed the story on the screen. On the auspicious day of 22 January 2024, when Lord Ram's idol was finally unveiled in Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, Varma announced the sequel to HanuMan titled Jai Hanuman. In fact, the director recently stated that producers are offering him a massive budget for Jai Hanuman. Big production houses are now eager to associate themselves with the director. However, did you know that the same Prasanth Varma was once rejected by filmmaker Rajamouli? Also Read - HanuMan vs Jai Hanuman: Teja Sajja reveals the big difference between the two Prasanth Varma movies

HanuMan: Prasanth Varma reveals hating Baahubali director Rajamouli

Prasanth wanted to assist the filmmaker in one of his films, but Rajamouli refused to adhere to Varma's request due to which Prasanth hated the filmmaker. In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Prasanth Varma shared an interesting anecdote about his bond with director Rajamouli. Prasanth recalled that back then, during his engineering days, he approached the Baahubali director to assist in his films. Prasanth said he used to send mails and messages on Twitter to tell Rajamouli that he wants to assist him in his films. However, Rajamouli informed Varma that his team is already full and he can't add more people. This made Prasanth upset and question why Rajamouli isn't hiring him as an assistant despite him being talented and hardworking. The director reminisced that since Rajamouli didn't give him a chance to be his assistant, he used to hate him.

In the past, Prasanth Varma has recalled that he has always considered Rajamouli's films a university from where he has learned about all the nitty-gritty of filmmaking. Varma, in one of his interviews, shared that he took inspiration from 2022 RRR while he was making HanuMan.