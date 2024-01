HanuMan: Teja Sajja's latest release, has been loved and appreciated by many. From film critics to trade experts, movie-goers, and others, everyone is just raving about the masterpiece created by Prasanth Varma. The film has been praised for its music, visual experience, and the portrayal of the character of Hanmanthu by actor Teja. Even South stars are now joining the bandwagon of praise for this film. Recently, South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media and posted a heartwarming note for Teja Sajja's latest release. Check out the post below. Also Read - HanuMan: Teja Sajja leaves audience spellbound with his impeccable acting skills

HanuMan: Samantha Ruth Prabhu hails Teja Sajja starrer

Teja Sajja's film HanuMan is the first hit of the year. Made on the mere budget of 20 crore the film has already collected 130 crores at the box office. HanuMan, had a decent first day opening at 8 crores however it was the positive word of mouth which has made the film a blockbuster hit. South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, recently took to her social media and posted a heartfelt note for the cast and crew of the film. She stated how Teja's comic timing and innocence has made Hanmanthu's character so loveable and impactful. She also highlighted about the music of the film. The actress thanked director Prasanth Varma for the film and wrote how she cannot wait for the upcoming chapters. Check out the post below.

Also Read - HanuMan maker Prasanth Varma calls out significant amount of 'propaganda'; netizens cheer him up while others say 'Sympathy star'

HanuMan Box Office Collection

HanuMan: Teja Sajja's latest release, is creating waves at the box office. On the 7th day of box office, the movie collected around 9.45 crore in India. The movie which has been released in Telugu and Hindi have already crossed 130 crore worldwide. According to trade experts, the movie will continue to have a good run at the box office until Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's fighter releases in theatres on 25 January 2024.