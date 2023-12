Superhero films are always loved and appreciated. Now, fans are looking forward to the release of HanuMan. Starring Teja Sajja in the leading role, the movie is helmed by Prashanth Varma. The filmmaker was the one to give Teja Sajja his big break with Zombie Reddy. It was just yesterday that the trailer of HanuMan was released by the makers of the film. It trended on social media as fans simply could not get enough the interesting storyline and the fancy VFX. Many even trolled Adipurush and praised HanuMan team for its extraordinary VFX. As per reports, a press meet was also held in Hyderabad where Teja Sajja had to brace an awkward question. Also Read - HanuMan Trailer: Netizens want Adipurush makers to take VFX lessons from Tejja Sajja new movie; check out hilarious reactions

Teja Sajja gives a perfect reply when questioned about his ability to shoulder HanuMan.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Teja Sajja was asked about the scale of HanuMan and whether he had the ability to do justice to the film. He had a befitting reply ready. He retorted saying that the same question would never be asked to a star kid. He was quoted saying, "I mean no disrespect to anyone but would you ask a star kid the same question? No one asks a second-generation actor from a film family if they can handle big films when they’re debuting with films bigger than mine." He added that he has worked hard to reach where he had but it doesn't seem to be valued. Teja Sajja commented that he has given everything to his career and may be that's the reason why he has got a big opportunity like HanuMan. He also added, "Outsiders like me always get pulled down when we make ambitious attempts. Let’s not behave like only star kids are entitled to big films like this one," as per the report. Also Read - Adipurush: Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar has THIS to say about the 'tapori' dialogues of Hanuman and Raavan

HanuMan is expected to release on January 12, 2024. The movie also stars actors like Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty and Samuthirakani.