The trailer of much awaited Telugu film HanuMan is out and its creating waves at the social media. The trailer which features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer and others is visually appealing and has successfully captivated audience attention. HanuMan which is scheduled to release on 12 January 2024, is the first installment of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic series. One look at the trailer and you can sense that the movie has all the perfect ingredient of being blockbuster. Netizens who have hailed the Teja Sajja film has also taken a dig at the makers of Adipurush of how they need to take VFX lessons from the Prasanth Verma film.

Teja Sajja HanuMan better than Prabhas' Adipurush

As soon as the trailer of Teja Sajja and Amritha HanuMan starrer dropped on X (formerly known as twitter) the comment section was filled with hilarious response. Social media users stated how the makers of Adipurush who were bashed vehemently for the poor VFX should take a lesson from the Prasanth Verma film. We all know social media user's potential when it comes to taking dig or having fun at the cost of celebrities and their films. Check out below hilarious reactions. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Diliak to join Karan Johar and the housemates in Bigg Boss OTT tonight, Kunal Roy Kapoor's character from The Empire sparks off meme fest and more

You should hv released the teaser on dussehra with Adipurush that woul hv built so much hype that you guys especially @PrasanthVarma did so much great work than them with so much less budget the teaser is very good excited from the movie @Primeshowtweets @premunfiltered — IRONMAN (@IR0NMAN0P) November 21, 2022

Awesome visuals bro...??? And I think Adipurish is nowhere near Hanuman. — Adarsh (@Adarsh_V16) November 21, 2022

this teaser VFX is completely 100 times better than Adipurush ?? — Pavan Vipparthi (@pavanvipparthi9) November 21, 2022

#HanuManTeaser is BRILLIANT I DIDN'T HAD SUCH HOPE BUT AFTER WATCHING IT I CAN SAY IT'S GONNA BE A BLOCKBUSTER IN HINDI TELEGU AND EVERYWHERE #HanuManTeaser is better than #Adipursh by miles @tejasajja123 is brilliant it's a hit in ur hands pic.twitter.com/izFwi0Bm58 — DR. ADG (@LoverPoster) November 21, 2022

greatest than adhipurush????? — Mani (@Mani91332) November 21, 2022

Post Prabhas Adipurush failure, the makers of HanuMan have taken extreme steps to make sure they don't hurt any religious sentiments as their film is inspired by the Hindu god Hanuman. Also Read - Hanu-Man: After introducing zombies to Telugu cinema, director Prasanth Varma set to helm Tollywood's first superhero movie, starring Teja Sajja – deets inside