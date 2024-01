HanuMan vs Jai Hanuman: Prasanth Varma directed HanuMan was one of the biggest hits of 2024. Made on a budget of just 40 crores, the film crossed the 200 crore mark globally. Positive word of mouth certainly played a major role in the success of Teja Sajja starrer. The makers have already announced the sequel to HanuMan, titled as Jai Hanuman. The movie has left the audience intrigued about what new it will offer to them. While many predict that HanuMan and Jai Hanuman would be similar, actor Teja Sajja reveals the big difference between both the films. Also Read - Jai Hanuman: Prasanth Varma announces the new movie on the auspicious day of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta

Teja Sajja reveals the big difference between HanuMan and Jai Hanuman

Teja Sajja became an overnight sensation with the success of Prasanth Varma's HanuMan. The south actor was immensely applauded for his impeccable acting. In HanuMan, Teja plays the role of a man called Hanumanthu who gets powers from Lord Hanuman and uses those powers to fight evil. However, in Jai Hanuman, the story will be completely different as the film will revolve around the god himself. In an exclusive conversation with Indian Express, Teja said that HanuMan ended on a note that says what Lord Hanuman has promised Shree Ram. Teja said that Jai Hanuman will feature Lord Hanuman as the primary character, as the story will be about Lord Hanuman. Talking about his participation in the film, the actor said that his character HanuMan might be a part of the film.

Jai Hanuman: Prasanth Varma on receiving unlimited budget for the film

Prasanth Varma recently reveled, post the success of HanuMan he has been offered loads of money to make Jai Hanuman. The director shares that although producers have given him a free hand to spend as much money as he want to for Jai Hanuman, he wont be spending a 1000 crore behind a film. The director admitted that Jai Hanuman might be one of the most expensive film made in India and it will require a huge budget. However he will spend only where its necessary.

Check out the first look of Jai Hanuman

South director Prasanth Varma announced Jai Hanuman on the auspicious day of 22 January 2024, when Lord Ram's idol was unveiled at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. Viewers are excited for Jai Hanuman and are hoping that the film would be way bigger than Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan.