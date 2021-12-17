Happy Birthday Adivi Sesh: Major actor REVEALS how he will celebrate his special day [Exclusive]

Adivi Sesh, who is known for his performances in Telugu films like Panjaa, Ladies & Gentlemen, Dongaata, Kshanam, Ami Thumi, Goodachari, and Evaru, celebrates his 36th birthday today. The actor is all set for his Hindi debut with the multi-lingual movie Major which is slated to hit the big screens on 11th February 2022. The film is a biopic of 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Recently, BollywoodLife interacted with Adivi and spoke to him about his birthday plans. Read on to know how the actor will be celebrating his special day. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun's deadly Pushpa trailer, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's shocking truth behind separating from Naga Chaitanya and more

When we asked him about his birthday plans, the actor said, "When people speak about their birthdays, they say that how they are going to party or take a religious trip. But, I think on my birthday I am just looking forward to having lunch with my mom and dad. For the past many years, I couldn't celebrate my birthday with them because they were in the States (US) and because of the pandemic in between. So, to be able to celebrate it with them means a lot to me. That probably means I am a low-key person. I love grand and stylish things when it comes to movies."

Apart from Major, Adivi will be seen in HIT 2: The Second Case and Goodachari 2. It is also said that after Major, the actor will be seen in two more pan-India films. While one will be a spy thriller, the other one will be an official remake of an Oscar-winning film.

Taking about Major, the movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar. The trailer of the film was released a few months ago and it had received a good response.

Recently, Adivi had received a gift from Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s mother. He had posted about it on Instagram, “A gift from #Dhanalakshmi Aunty :) #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan ‘s Mother :) Wore this to the office today :) #MajorTheFilm @dhanalakshmiunnikrishnan.”