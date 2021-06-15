Happy Birthday, Koratala Siva: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Kajal Aggarwal and others shower wishes for the blockbuster filmmaker – view tweets

The blockbuster filmmaker of Tollywood, Koratala Siva, who helmed films like Janatha Garage, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Mirchi, is celebrating his 46th birthday today. While the fans are expecting any crucial update on Acharya or his next with Jr NTR anytime soon, we saw celebs like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Kajal Aggarwal, Sai Dharam Tej, Chiranjeevi and others wishing him on social media. Also Read - Fans trend #PadmaVibhushanForSonuSood on Twitter as they demand the government to honour the Acharya actor for his noble work
Talking about his upcoming project, Acharya, it is produced under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. It also stars Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Apparently, Ram Charan, who is playing the role of Siddha will have a heroic entry at the interval point and will get a great amount of screen time in the second-half of the film. So, are you excited for this project? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.
