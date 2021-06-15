Happy Birthday, Koratala Siva: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Kajal Aggarwal and others shower wishes for the blockbuster filmmaker – view tweets

The blockbuster filmmaker of Tollywood, , who helmed films like Janatha Garage, , Bharat Ane Nenu and Mirchi, is celebrating his 46th birthday today. While the fans are expecting any crucial update on Acharya or his next with Jr NTR anytime soon, we saw celebs like , Jr NTR, , , and others wishing him on social media. Also Read - Fans trend #PadmaVibhushanForSonuSood on Twitter as they demand the government to honour the Acharya actor for his noble work

Happy Birthday @SivaKoratala garu.Thank you for always being there whenever we needed you. Wishing you good health, happiness and peace sir. pic.twitter.com/jiJiEuiKdt — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) June 15, 2021

Happiest birthday @sivakoratala Garu !! May you have the best one ?❤️ — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 15, 2021

Happy birthday @sivakoratala garu, Have a great year ahead with lots of success and happiness. Wishing you the best for #Acharya. ?#HBDSivaKoratala pic.twitter.com/TsVMBGNmuo — Bobby (@dirbobby) June 15, 2021

Happy Birthday, @sivakoratala garu. Wishing you the best in all your endeavours. Can't wait for #Acharya to hit the screens! #HBDKoratalaSiva — Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) June 15, 2021

స్నేహానికి విలువ ఇచ్చే వ్యక్తిత్వం అరుదు. అటువంటి అరుదైన స్నేహితుడు, సన్నిహితుడు అయిన కొరటాల శివ గారికి హృదయపూర్వక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing my dear friend and well wisher, @sivakoratala garu a very Happy Birthday — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 15, 2021

Talking about his upcoming project, Acharya, it is produced under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments. It also stars , and in pivotal roles. Apparently, Ram Charan, who is playing the role of Siddha will have a heroic entry at the interval point and will get a great amount of screen time in the second-half of the film. So, are you excited for this project? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.