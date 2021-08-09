Happy Birthday, Mahesh Babu: Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan and other celebs wish the 'Prince Of Tollywood'

The handsome hunk of the Telugu industry, Mahesh Babu, who is known as the 'Prince Of Tollywood' among the fans, has turned 46 today. While we saw the actor giving a birthday treat to fans by dropping the cracking teaser of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, numerous celebs including Pragya Jaiswal, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, R Madhavan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Lakshmi Manchu, Keerthy Suresh, Ram Pothineni, Devi Sri Prasad, Raashi Khanna, Sai Dharam Tej, Adivi Sesh and others wished the actor on social media. Here are their birthday tweets for the Maharshi actor... Also Read - Actor Sharman Joshi reacts to Madhavan's hilarious 3 Idiots post about COVID-19 says, 'hope not to join this club'
Talking about Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film also features Keerthy Suresh in a lead and is directed by Parasuram. The film will hit the screens during the Makar Sankranthi weekend and will clash with Radhe Shyam and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake at the box office. Also Read - After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan tests positive for COVID-19; shares hilarious 3 Idiots post
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.