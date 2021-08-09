Happy Birthday, Mahesh Babu: Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan and other celebs wish the 'Prince Of Tollywood'

The handsome hunk of the Telugu industry, , who is known as the 'Prince Of Tollywood' among the fans, has turned 46 today. While we saw the actor giving a birthday treat to fans by dropping the cracking teaser of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, numerous celebs including , , , , Venkatesh Daggubati, , , , , Raashi Khanna, , Adivi Sesh and others wished the actor on social media. Here are their birthday tweets for the Maharshi actor... Also Read - Actor Sharman Joshi reacts to Madhavan's hilarious 3 Idiots post about COVID-19 says, 'hope not to join this club'

Happy happy birthday @urstrulyMahesh Sir..Wishing you happiness, health and all the luck for your upcoming release ??

The blaster of #SarkaruVaariPaata looks terrific..Can’t wait to watch the movie ?#HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/uCQ26KhKNM — Pragya Jaiswal (@ItsMePragya) August 9, 2021

Happpppy happppy bdayyy to the forever charming @urstrulyMahesh sir ! Wishing you a beautiful, healthy , blockbuster year ?? pic.twitter.com/nBsjotJ6lq — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 9, 2021

Happy Birthday to the superstar @urstrulyMahesh. Wishing you another blockbuster year! ?? May you keep entertaining us with your talent & also tell us what you eat so we can do the same! ? — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) August 9, 2021

Happy Birthday Chinnoda @urstrulyMahesh ! Wishing you peace, happiness and a fabulous year ahead ! pic.twitter.com/ypihfbp3uZ — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) August 9, 2021

Here’s wishing our SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh a very happy birthday..what a kickass trailer! ? Love#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) August 9, 2021

Happy Birthday to the always svelte MaheshBabu.

Mahesh Babu is loved in TamilNadu too, all his movies have been remade with our Vijay, Tamil fans watch and enjoy the original too ! #HBDMaheshBabu @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/MWKRALR8wg — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) August 9, 2021

Happyy Birthday @urstrulyMahesh garu…

Thank you for being our very own Benjamin Button and Thank you for inspiring us all the time ❤️

Wishing you a fantastic year ahead sir ?#HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/F1ftiZX68f — (@sundeepkishan) August 9, 2021

Wishing the super superstar @urstrulyMahesh a very happy birthday ? ?.. I hope you have a great day and the year ahead is full of many blessings ☺️ pic.twitter.com/yzYbZu0JGT — S (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 9, 2021

Happy Birthday to dearest @urstrulyMahesh sir♥️ Thank you for all the inspiration and the joy that you give through your movies. Can't wait to watch #SVP in theaters? — Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) August 9, 2021

Happiest Birthday @urstrulyMahesh Sir... Wishing You all the more Happiness, Love & the Best of everything always... Thank you for being a Brother and a great Friend... ??#HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/RaP5QpDKxz — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) August 9, 2021

Happy Birthday SuperStar ? A Perfect Directors delight , Wishing @urstrulyMahesh garu a Very Happy Birthday sir ?

"బాబూ నువ్వు సెప్పూ ఆన్ని కొట్టమని డప్పు "...???

??...Mindblock memory ...????...#HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/X0OJH1N0fU — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) August 9, 2021

Wishing the Superstar @urstrulyMahesh anna a very

happy birthday.Hope you have an amazing year with lots of success and happiness.#HBDSuperStarMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/uCEOTXxas5 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 9, 2021

Dear friend @urstrulyMahesh … you have been a gem of a friend in my journey.. generous..kind.. ever loving and a compassionate soul.. may you be blessed with the best in life #HappyBirthdayMaheshBabu https://t.co/637duqaj6k — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 9, 2021

Happy birthday Mahesh sir..

May God bless you with his choicest blessings.. ?

Wish you a great year ahead! ? @urstrulyMahesh — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) August 9, 2021

Wishing superstar @urstrulyMahesh sir a very happy birthday ?????????? — Nabha Natesh (@NabhaNatesh) August 9, 2021

@urstrulyMahesh Wish you a fantastic Birthday and an extraordinary year ahead my bro. May this year be the best one yet. ❤️❤️?? pic.twitter.com/UzSNo6E0qy — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 9, 2021

Wishing U a SUPER DUPER MUSICAL BIRTHDAY dearest SUPERSTAR @urstrulyMahesh sirrr

????????? Always wishing U ‘MINDBLOCK’ing BLOCKBUSTERS sirrr ! ❤️❤️?? Keep Rocking with ur CUTE,SWEET & HANDSOME personality always Sir ?❤️?? pic.twitter.com/ELRylMD5yi — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) August 8, 2021

You are not only an inspiration on screen but off screen as well!❤️ Here’s to an amazing co-star and a beautiful person. May you have a day as fabulous as you! Happy Birthday, @urstrulyMahesh sir!?? #SarkaruVaariPaata Teaser - https://t.co/vrmvtgw4Oq#HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 8, 2021

Dear Superstar, as the world’s wishes flood you, Team #MajorTheFilm & I only feel gratitude. Not just For the platform or guidance, but for your faith in us. In a world where faith & generosity run in short supply, you’ve continued showing the way. HBD sir @urstrulyMahesh ❤️?? pic.twitter.com/f9mJaLQRrf — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) August 8, 2021

Talking about Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film also features Keerthy Suresh in a lead and is directed by Parasuram. The film will hit the screens during the Makar Sankranthi weekend and will clash with Radhe Shyam and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake at the box office. Also Read - After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan tests positive for COVID-19; shares hilarious 3 Idiots post