Happy Birthday, Mammootty: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Manju Warrier and others pour in warm wishes for Mammukka

Dearest @mammukka Wishing you a very very happy birthday. Have super fun. Also pls do share the secret of your super duper good looks. ???❤????❣?? pic.twitter.com/qzqXXdCaig — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) September 7, 2021

Wishing my dear friend, versatile icon of Indian cinema @mammukka a very happy 70th birthday.Inspiration to millions for 5 decades and many more years ahead. May you be blessed with good health & happiness always #Megastar #Mammootty #HappyBirthdayMammukka pic.twitter.com/25iEZGGK4C — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) September 7, 2021

I don’t have a better photo..coz we always forget to take one on those biriyaani and black tea afternoons. And more than anything else, thank you for Chaalu and Surmi chechi! Happy birthday ! @mammukka pic.twitter.com/CyZ8wHpkCC — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) September 6, 2021

Easily one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema @mammukka Happy Birthday. I’m happy and proud that I live and work in the same industry as you and at the same time as you…May almighty shower you with His choicest blessings…??? pic.twitter.com/gr7WLhvgkN — resul pookutty (@resulp) September 7, 2021

