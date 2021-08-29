Happy Birthday, Nagarjuna Akkineni: Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, Chiranjeevi and other celebs wish the ‘King Of Tollywood’

Popular Telugu star, Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is fondly called as the 'King of Tollywood' by fans, is celebrating his 62nd birthday today. While fans from across the country are wishing the handsome hunk on social media, several actors also shared amazing birthday wishes for the Brahmastra actor. Actors like Samantha Akkineni, Sai Dharam Tej, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Sudheer Babu, Sai Dharam Tej and others wished the actor on social media. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan, Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra — here's how much these 10 Bollywood stars are being paid for their upcoming movies
On this special occasion, we also saw the makers announcing the title and first look of his upcoming Ghost, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal in a lead role. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, it is produced by Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment banners. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rithvik Dhanjani opens up on his break-up with Asha Negi, fans want Kaira aka Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan reunion and more
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.