Happy Birthday, Nagarjuna Akkineni: Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, Chiranjeevi and other celebs wish the ‘King Of Tollywood’

Popular Telugu star, Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is fondly called as the 'King of Tollywood' by fans, is celebrating his 62nd birthday today. While fans from across the country are wishing the handsome hunk on social media, several actors also shared amazing birthday wishes for the actor. Actors like Samantha Akkineni, , Chiranjeevi Konidela, , Sai Dharam Tej and others wished the actor on social media. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan, Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra — here's how much these 10 Bollywood stars are being paid for their upcoming movies

Wishing the ever charming #King @iamnagarjuna garu a very happy birthday.Have a fabulous and healthy year ahead sir. #HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/UJPduQilJ5 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 29, 2021

Happy Birthday sir @iamnagarjuna ? You inspire to be versatile. #HBDKingNagarjuna — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 29, 2021

An ultra cool guy who takes life as it comes and makes most of each moment. An Actor who is constantly experimenting and pushing boundaries. And Most of All a dear Friend to have for all times and forever,dearest @iamnagarjuna A Very Happy ?Birthday to you!? — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 29, 2021

No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always.Happy birthday to the man ,the phenomena @iamnagarjuna mama?☺️♥️ — S (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 29, 2021

Happpy happpy bdayyy to the evergreen , ever charming @iamnagarjuna sir !! Wishing you a year as lovely as yourself !! Abundance of laughter and happiness ! Have a great day ?? — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 29, 2021

Wishing a HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our dearest KING??..Many Many Happy Returns of the day Sir ??????..#HBDKingNagarjuna ? pic.twitter.com/TJMvrnS9UH — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) August 29, 2021

Wishing the Man with Golden heart and a spectacular performer our Tollywood king @iamnagarjuna Garu a very happy birthday. ❤️

Love to see many more amazing films from you sir.#HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/l91uML0DuG — Bobby (@dirbobby) August 29, 2021

Heartfelt birthday wishes to the versatile actor who has experminted with all kinds of genres @iamnagarjuna garu ? Wishing you a wonderful year just as ‘super’ as you ?#HBDKingNagarjuna #HappyBirthdayNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/7SeMfkSo5r — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) August 29, 2021

Wishing you a very happy and healthy year ahead @iamnagarjuna sir ♥️#HBDKingNagarjuna ? pic.twitter.com/YIgPkYxnSt — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) August 29, 2021

Wishing @iamnagarjuna garu a very Happy Birthday! Wishing you all success and happiness forever!!#HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/PETtgljmLS — Kabir Duhan Singh (@Kabirduhansingh) August 29, 2021

Birthday wishes to Ever young @iamnagarjuna garu, wishing you good health & lots of success in your future endeavours.#HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/08cHorIg7k — Ramesh Varma (@DirRameshVarma) August 29, 2021

Happy birthday to @iamnagarjuna sir. #ThankYou for kick starting my career by giving me my first movie #Satyam. #HBDKingNagarjuna you’re an inspiration for the art of living❤️? — BVS Ravi (@BvsRavi) August 29, 2021

Wishing our ever charming king @iamnagarjuna garu a very happy birthday! ? Wishing you good health & best wishes for your future projects sir! ✨

#HBDKingNagarjuna — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) August 29, 2021

On this special occasion, we also saw the makers announcing the title and first look of his upcoming Ghost, which also stars in a lead role. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, it is produced by Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment banners. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rithvik Dhanjani opens up on his break-up with Asha Negi, fans want Kaira aka Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan reunion and more