The mighty Pawan Kalyan celebrates his birthday today. The actor turns 51 years old but one look at him and you'll be forced to rub your eyes as he looks nothing more than 30. Even today, the South Indian star can easily give any young actor a run for his money when it comes to handsomeness. Well, he is the box office king too. Fans desperately wait for his movies to release. His last Bheemla Nayak had created quite a stir at the box office. Now, on his birthday, director Saagar K Chandra has revealed what makes the star so special.

All about and his brand

In an interview with IndianExpress.com, director Saagar K Chandra boasted about Pawan Kalyan's brand power. He mentioned that the actor adds more to the character with his skills and talent. It is beyond any director can bring out of a star. He spoke about his mannerisms and shared that all that he does makes a character complete. The filmmaker was quoted saying, "He adds certain nuances to the character which is all Pawan Kalyan. So, when you see a scene, that 20-30 percent extra layering is his art and knowledge. The way he moves, his hand movement, his expressions — all make that character complete. The things he adds to his character and the film, no director can actually tell you that, an actor has to own it up and deliver."

On Pawan Kalyan's birthday, wishes are pouring in from all corners for the star. Many shared unseen pictures and penned sweet notes.

Happy birthday @PawanKalyan! Wishing you the best of health, happiness and fulfillment always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 2, 2022

We wish Pawan Kalyan a very happy birthday.