Happy Birthday, Pawan Kalyan: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and others wish the 'Power Star' of Tollywood

The 'Power Star' of Tollywood, has turned 50 today. While we saw fans flooding Twitter with their wishes, stars like , , , , , , , Naga Shaurya, Anil Ravipudi, , Parvati Nair and many others wished PSPK and blessed him for a wonderful journey. Here are some of the tweets...

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday ?? May this 50th be a special one and a new beginning to a wonderful journey , stay blessed .

Warm wishes and DUAS

Light and love @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/OQeftharwT — Bhumika Chawla — Just B (@bhumikachawlat) September 2, 2021

Happy birthday @PawanKalyan Garu! Have a wonderful year ahead ? — Manjima Mohan (@mohan_manjima) September 2, 2021

Happppy bday @PawanKalyan Garu!! Wishing you a happpy , healthy , blockbuster year !! More power to you in everything you do ?? — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 2, 2021

Wishing our POWERSTAR @PawanKalyan garu a very happy birthday,I have learnt so many things from you especially never give up attitude. Thank you for all the inspiration & God bless you sir!! ❤️#HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/GMhyPn2RIN — Bobby (@dirbobby) September 2, 2021

Many many happy returns of the day to my @PawanKalyan garu . May this day and the coming year bring you more n more peace and happiness. pic.twitter.com/pPlWr3u34S — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 2, 2021

Happy Birthday to a man who follows his heart ... On screen or off ? @PawanKalyan#HBDPawanKalyan — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 2, 2021

Happiest Birthday to the Actor & Leader @PawanKalyan Sir! Wishing you good health & success in every step you take.?❤️#HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan #HBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/SopnEAKN2E — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) September 2, 2021

WishIng our dearest Power Star @PawanKalyan garu a very happy birthday! ? Waiting to witness the power-packed #BheemlaNayak ?? — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) September 2, 2021

Happy birthday to the Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu. Wishing you a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayPSPK — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 2, 2021

Happy birthday @PawanKalyan! Wishing you a truly amazing year and great health always! ? — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 2, 2021

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in Bheemla Nayak, which also stars and in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens during the Makar Sankranthi weekend and will lock horns with Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Radhe Shyam at the box office.