As Superstar Rajinikanth turns 71 today, 12th December, Twitter exploded with birthday wishes from fans, the media as also film industry people. Everybody from Sachin Tendulkar, and to , Director and actor Kalaiyarasan to , , Arjun Das and even PM Modi flooded Twitter with beautiful wishes for Rajinikanth while Thalaivar's fans emerged from every nook and cranny to celebrate his birthday with great pomp and vigour at halls, in their homes or on the streets while also organising philanthrophic acts in his name to commemorate Rajini's special day. Check out the best birthday tweets and celebrations below:

Happy birthday my thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 11, 2021

Wishing you a very happy birthday dear @rajinikanth. Stay healthy and blessed as always. இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் அன்பு ரஜினி#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/ramDKn5ob3 — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 12, 2021

Happy birthday to my inspiration super star @rajinikanth sir ?? Always got very few seconds to interact with you but every second was special and it gave me the extra energy to work harder??Love you sir ?❤️#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/H5OIbueN5l — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) December 12, 2021

Happy Birthday to one n only thalaivar superstar in history of cinema forever @rajinikanth thalaivaaaa.. ever young ever energetic hero … long live thalaivaaaaaa love you ❤️❤️ #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth #GodOfCinema#Rajinikanth#Thalaivar pic.twitter.com/G779lJtJCk — Kalaiyarasan (@KalaiActor) December 12, 2021

A very happy birthday to @rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2021

Happy birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth Sir. Always praying for your good health and happiness in life. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021

#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth Wishing the Pride of Indian cinema, the iconic Superstar, @rajinikanth sir. One of My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha.#HappyBirthdayThalaivaa pic.twitter.com/9MdCERPQiC — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 12, 2021

Punch dialogues, signature moves, dancing style, humour, action, emotion…the way @rajinikanth Sir moves his fans is awe-inspiring. Here's wishing many more super duper hits and fun birthdays to the superstar.#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth#HBDRajinikanth — hitentejwani (@tentej) December 12, 2021

A superstar whose aura scintillates beyond the silver screen. One of the humblest beings in our midst. Feeling blessed to witness @rajinikanth on & off-screen. Here's wishing many more super duper hits and fun birthdays to the superstar.#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth#HBDRajinikanth — Sanjiv Bajaj (@bajajsanjiv) December 12, 2021

Tamil Nadu: Fans of Rajinikanth gather outside his residence in Chennai, as the actor celebrates his 71st birthday today pic.twitter.com/5JNElVlxjn — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

