Rana Daggubati turns a year older today. The Baahubali hunk has a number of movies lined up. His friends like Dulquer Salmaan, Sai Pallavi, Anushka Shetty and others have sent him birthday wishes. However, the sweetest wish has come from his mom-in-law, Bunty Bajaj. She wrote on her Instagram, "Happy birthday to my amazing Rana, you are truly special to us. May your life be magical and every dream n wish not only come true but lead to an amazing future. Abundance of love and blessings." Miheeka Bajaj is the daughter of businessman Suresh Bajaj and jewellery designer Bunty Bajaj.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bunty Bajaj (@buntybajaj)

His Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty also wished Rana Daggubati on this special day.

Happu Happu Happppppuest bday brooo ?wish u the bestest in life with lots of Love ♥️?? @RanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/VqzToC6Rh0 — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) December 14, 2021

It is no secret that Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati have immense love for one another. The former calls him 'chief'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also wished him saying that he was the mightiest with the biggest heart. Given the fact that Rana is a trailblazer she was bang on.

The superstar of the Telugu film industry, Mahesh Babu also wished Rana with this beautiful click of them.

His co-star from Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi also had some lovely words for him as she addressed him as Garu.

The song Ravanna from the movie, Virata Parvam is out now. In the movie, he plays the role of a Naxalite leader. She is his love interest. Rakul Preet Singh, Seerat Kapoor, Sushanth also sent him love. As we know, Rana Daggubati is a multi-faceted person. From being an animation supervisor to