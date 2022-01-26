turns 54 today. The Krack actor is known for his action and comedy films. He has collaborated with director which turned out to be major milestones in his career. Did you know he started his acting career as a supporting artist in the 1990 film Karthavyam? He has now become one of the most popular and highest paid Telugu actors. On his special day, here’s a look at some cars he owns. The cost of some cars might leave you shocked. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rashmika Mandanna criticised for not feeding poor kids, Ravi Teja's Khiladi to release in Hindi and more

Range Rover Evoque – Rs 63.82 lakh



The cost of this car starts from Rs 52.06 lakh and goes up to Rs 69.53 lakh. It is available in 7. You can also choose between 9 colours. All the variants are automatic. Also Read - Khiladi: Ravi Teja starrer to release in Hindi, will Salman Khan's remake now get shelved?

BMW M6 – Rs 1.24 crore



Ravi also owns a BMW M6. While it looks great from the outside, it also has luxurious interiors. Also Read - BTS X ButtaBomma: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook perfectly match the steps to Allu Arjun’s song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Mercedes Benz S-Class – Rs 2.43 crore



He also owns a Mercedes Benz S-Class, the cost of which is a whopping Rs 2.23 crore.

On the work front, he will soon be seen playing a double role in his upcoming film . With an intent to explore the existing craze for Telugu movies in Hindi, the makers are eyeing to release the movie in Hindi as well. According to a report, the producers of Khiladi have sold the Hindi-dubbed version rights to Pen Studios. Since the starrer Pushpa has become a big hit in the Hindi market, Khiladi might make a good impression as well. Khiladi is scheduled to release in theatres on February 11. Starring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi, Ravi Teja will be seen in a dual role in Khiladi. Helmed by , the movie is said to be a commercial action drama.

(With inputs from IANS)