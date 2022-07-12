Kannada actor Shivarajkumar turns 60 today and on the occasion of his birthday, the makers of his next film released the first look of the actor from the film. This film is an action thriller and is titled 'Ghost'. It will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam languages with actors from across all industries. Popular film 'Birbal' fame Srini is directing this film while popular production house Sandesh Productions helmed by politician and producer Sandesh Nagraj is bank-rolling this exciting project in a prestigious manner.

'Ghost' is being made in a very interesting genre, Action heist thriller. It's been a while since a heist film was made in Kannada cinema, which is what intrigued Shivarajkumar. He liked climax the most and also loved the unique screenplay technique in which Ghost is written. The theme of the film can be related to all sections of audience across all industries.

Kichha Sudeep released the first look of the film and wished Shivanna a very happy birthday. The poster is designed in an intriguing manner raising curiosity on the film. Shivarajkumar's intense look holding a gun surely draws the attention and the revolver blended with a car gives a clear picture about the genre of the film. With the searchlight, bikers, cars.. the poster is well detailed and takes the expectations a notch higher.

The crew of 'Ghost' comprises top technicians. Dialogue writers Masthi and Prasanna VM are penning the dialogues for this film. Masthi penned dialogues for Blockbusters like Tagaru and Salaga. He is known for punch and thought-provoking dialogues whereas Prasanna wrote dialogues for Srini's 'Birbal' which is considered as one of the top rated thrillers in Kannada films along with most recent family entertainer 'Old Monk'. 'Ghost' is produced by top production house Sandesh Productions which has several superhits like Airavata, Hatavaadi, Mannina Dhoni, Asura, Mommoga etc to its credit. Art is by Shiva Kumar of KGF fame. Music is being composed by popular music director Arjun Janya.

The shoot of the film will commence from August end.