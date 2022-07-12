Happy birthday Shivarajkumar: Kannada star looks dashing in first look of Srini's Ghost; set to be next pan-India biggie from Sandalwood after KGF 2

Ghost, directed by Srini of Birbal fame, is being made in a very interesting genre; action heist thriller. It's been a while since a heist film was made in Kannada cinema, which is what intrigued Shivarajkumar.