Happy birthday Shruti Haasan: Salaar actress talks about 'sense of balance', 'reality' and more in long thank you note

has a lot of things to be grateful for. From a loving family to fans who adore her, the actress has several reasons to be happy. Today is her birthday and she indeed seems overwhelmed with all the love pouring in for her. The Salaar actress took to her Instagram account to pen a lengthy note talking about how grateful she is for everything that she has in her life. She penned about a sense of balance that has come finding her instead of her going and hunting it. She also penned about reality and being surrounded by real people. Also Read - Shruti Haasan birthday: Dhanush, Naga Chaitanya and more; link-up rumours of the Salaar actress that made it to the headlines

Starting with giving out kisses to her fans and well-wishers, Shruti Haasan wrote, "I am so beyond thankful I cannot even begin to explainit isn’t even my birthday yet and I feel so loved and celebrated one more year on our complicated and beautiful planet and I seem to know one thing for sure .. I don’t know enough. So much to learn , to see, to love and to be ." Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyamani and other south actresses who look amazing in shorts

She further penned that she learns from everyone she is meets either in person or online. She wrote, "I find myself surrounded by the reality I always wanted for myself. A sense of balance has found its way to me instead of me grabbing at it . I have learned from each an every one I encounter in person or online and for that I am grateful. Love will always lead the way …. And Thankyou so much for your." Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Samantha Ruth Prabhu deletes divorce post, Shruti Haasan opens up about what she truly feels about boyfriend Santanu Hazarika and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan is next going to be seen in Salaar along with . We wish the actress a very happy birthday.