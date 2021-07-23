Happy Birthday, Suriya: Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Riteish Deshmukh and other celebs wish the Etharkkum Thunindhavan star

The versatile superstar of Kollywood, is celebrating his 46th birthday today. While the actor gave a special treat to fans by releasing the first look motion poster of his upcoming biggie Etharkkum Thunindhavan yesterday, many celebs including , , , and others have wished the actor on social media on his special day. Here are some of the tweets...

Happy happy birthday to the supremely talented and humble @Suriya_offl ? — Vedhika (@Vedhika4u) July 23, 2021

Happy birthday to #எதற்கும்துணிந்தசூர்யா@Suriya_offl sir. Have a great year with lots of success ??? — (@actorsathish) July 23, 2021

Happy birthday @Suriya_offl na ??? stay super blessed.. — neelima esai (@neelimaesai) July 23, 2021

Happy bday @Suriya_offl sir have a blessed year ahead sir — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) July 23, 2021

I wish you plenty of joy today and every day of the coming year! @Suriya_offl sir

You are a fantastic example of wisdom, leadership, and foresight. On your birthday, I wish you peace, good health, and happiness. Have a wonderful fantastic year ?#HappyBirthdaySuriya #HBDSuriya pic.twitter.com/3PYninm2kB — jani (@JaniChiragjani) July 23, 2021

Loved this tribute to the man who is my inspiration. #Suriya Happy birthday pa!https://t.co/wL3kQUUt1S — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) July 23, 2021

Happy birthday dearest @Suriya_offl Sir! You’re truly a gem of a human being! Thank you for inspiring us. Wishing you happiness in abundance always. Best wishes for #EtharkkumThunindhavan! ? pic.twitter.com/bmKqfZEOkE — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) July 23, 2021

Wish you very happy birthday dear @Suriya_offl sir ?❤️ — Justin Prabhakaran (@justin_tunes) July 23, 2021

Happy Birthday Dear friend @Suriya_offl - May you always inspire people with your incredible work. Good health, long life & love forever. ??? pic.twitter.com/Fnf5GO74Uu — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2021

Happy Birthday @Suriya_offl Garu, May God Bless With You Great Health & Success. — Ramesh Varma (@DirRameshVarma) July 23, 2021

This looks epic !! Happy birthday @Suriya_offl anna !! Praying for all happiness health and success ! ??❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ztAUxijb9k — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 23, 2021

Happy Birthday @Suriya_offl sir.Keep inspiring us with ur hard work. Looking forward to your movies.#EtharkumThunindhavan FL ? ? — Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) July 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Suriya will be next seen in anthology web series titled Navarasa, which also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, , Siddharth, , , Yogi Babu, Aditi Balan, Shamna Kasim, , , , , , Prayaga Martin, Arvind Swami, Pavel Navageethan, Rajesh Balachandran, Sree Raam, Ammu Abhirami, , Sai Siddharth, Sananth, , Saravanan, , Azhagam Perumal, Riythvika, Ramesh Thilak, Vidhu in key roles.