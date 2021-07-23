Happy Birthday, Suriya: Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Riteish Deshmukh and other celebs wish the Etharkkum Thunindhavan star

The versatile superstar of Kollywood, Suriya is celebrating his 46th birthday today. While the actor gave a special treat to fans by releasing the first look motion poster of his upcoming biggie Etharkkum Thunindhavan yesterday, many celebs including Dulquer Salmaan, Riteish Deshmukh, Karthi, Nivin Pauly and others have wished the Singam actor on social media on his special day. Here are some of the tweets...
Meanwhile, Suriya will be next seen in anthology web series titled Navarasa, which also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Revathi, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Aditi Balan, Shamna Kasim, Aishwarya Rajesh, Nithya Menen, Prasanna, Bobby Simha, Ashok Selvan, Prayaga Martin, Arvind Swami, Pavel Navageethan, Rajesh Balachandran, Sree Raam, Ammu Abhirami, Vikranth, Sai Siddharth, Sananth, Gautham Karthik, Saravanan, Robo Shankar, Azhagam Perumal, Riythvika, Ramesh Thilak, Vidhu in key roles.
