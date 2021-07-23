Happy Birthday Suriya: From Navarasa to Vaadi Vaasal – upcoming movies of the intense superstar that are guaranteed to keep you hooked and booked

Saravanan Sivakumar, who is known by his stage name is celebrating his 46th birthday today. In his illustrious career of over two decades, the handsome hunk has delivered several successful films like Ghajini, Ayan, and many others. His last outing, Soorarai Pottru, which also marked his OTT debut, also garnered rave reviews from fans and critics. The actor is currently busy with multiple projects and by looking at their rough blueprint and the filmmakers involved, we can expect them to be winners all the way. So, let's check them out... Also Read - Rana Daggubati turns aquaman for Ghazi!

Navarasa (Webseries)

This anthology web-series, which is created by , is comprised of 9 stories. Suriya's episode, Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru, it is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and also features Prayaga Martin in a parallel lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 6 on Netflix.

Vaadi Vaasal

Suriya has teamed up with Asuran, Vada Chennai and director for this action-drama. The film is written by CS Chellapa and produced Kalaipuli S Thanu. It has the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport, which is practiced in Tamil Nadu. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash, who scored the tunes of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Suriya, along with 2 and Kadaikutty Singham Director, , have joined hands for this action-thriller, which has been titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The film also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sathyaraj, , , Jayaprakash and Ilavarasu in pivotal roles. While Rathnavelu has been roped in as the cinematographer, will compose the music of the film. It is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Looking at the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, we can't expect more than one film at the most of Suriya to release this year.