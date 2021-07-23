Happy Birthday Suriya: From Navarasa to Vaadi Vaasal – upcoming movies of the intense superstar that are guaranteed to keep you hooked and booked

Birthday boy Suriya's last outing, Soorarai Pottru, which also marked his OTT debut, also garnered rave reviews from fans and critics. The actor is currently busy with multiple projects and by looking at their rough blueprint and the filmmakers involved, we can expect them to be winners all the way. So, let's check them out...