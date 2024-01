Happy Birthday Yash: Today marks the 38th birthday of the superstar Yash, known for his iconic role in the blockbuster movie KGF. Fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to express their heartfelt wishes for his grand success and good health. Yash is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in the South Indian film industry, and his journey to stardom is an inspiration to many. It's worth noting that despite leaving home without his parents' approval and only having 300 rupees in his pocket, Yash's relentless hard work has resulted in a net worth of a staggering seven million. Interestingly, Yash never thought that KGF would turn out to be such a massive success. Read on to know more as we shine a light on Yash's remarkable journey to the top. Also Read - Toxic: Kareena Kapoor Khan's manifestation of working with Yash comes true; here's when the actress had expressed her wish [Watch Video]

Happy Birthday Yash: A look at KGF star’s journey to stardom

Yash was born on January 8, 1986, in Boovanahalli, Karnataka. Despite facing financial struggles, his father worked tirelessly as a bus driver to ensure that all of his children's aspirations were met. Yash was not discouraged when his family initially opposed his wish. He remained steadfast and confident in his pursuit of his dreams.

Childhood picture of Yash

Since childhood, Yash had a strong desire to pursue a career in acting. He even left his studies midway to follow his dream. However, when his family found out about his aspirations, they strictly advised him not to share them with anyone, thinking that he would be ridiculed.

Against his parents' wishes, Yash left his village and arrived in Bangalore with only Rs. 300 in his pocket. He started his career as a theatre actor and after working in theatre for a few years, he got an opportunity to work as an Assistant Director in a film. Yash thought that this would finally provide him with some financial stability. However, when the film was cancelled, he experienced the worst phase of his life. At one point, he didn't have a place to stay and had to sleep at a bus stand.

After giving numerous auditions for films and TV series, Yash's journey as an actor finally began with daily soap. Yash soon became a popular name in the world of Kannada Television Industry. Finally, in the year 2008, Yash got a chance to star in the film Moggina Manasu, where he played a supporting role and even received an award for that.

A still from Moggina Manasu

After the success of the movie KGF, Yash's net worth is estimated to be around seven billion. His monthly income is reportedly 55 to 60 lakhs, while his annual income is said to be around 7 to 8 crores. Yash's properties are worth around 6 crores, and his miscellaneous assets are valued at approximately 3.48 crores.

Yash never expected KGF to become such a massive hit. Following the success of the movie, he will now be starring in Geetu Mohandas's Toxic. His journey from dreaming of becoming an actor to becoming one of the biggest superstars of the South Indian film industry is truly inspiring to say the least.