Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Jacqueline Fernandez suffers another blow in South, Nora Fatehi replaces her in Pawan Kalyan's next

Jacqueline Fernandez has been replaced by Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Pawan Kalyan will play the titular character, a warrior, in the film, which is set in the Deccan Sultanate.