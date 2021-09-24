Handsome hunk Harshvardhan Rane has left many floored with his good looks. He has worked in a number of Telugu movies but his last few projects have been in Hindi. He was recently seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish where people liked his acting. His last movie Haseen Dilruba had an OTT release and he impressed everyone. Today, a fan wrote to him that he was a huge admirer and wanted to see Harshvardhan in Tamil films. Now, the fan also disclosed that he was gay. The actor read the tweet and had a very heart-warming reaction to it. Just check out the conversation below... Also Read - From Allu Arjun to Thalapathy Vijay: 9 south actors who married their first love

Dear @harsha_actor sir I am your big Fan from Tamilnadu sir. I'm gay you are my inspiration. Please Acting for Tamil Films please ?? Reply To me sir ? I'm Waiting for your Reply.❤️?️ pic.twitter.com/eE8KFBEH01 — Naveen Kumar_NK (@NaveenK59657625) September 24, 2021

Gay or not gay, big hug bro! I love tamil songs from Dhanush sirs films! https://t.co/2L7AOvmk4Z — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) September 24, 2021

We can see that he had the sweetest words for him. And we guess, people all over India love Dhanush. The actor is a terrific performer who leaves us in awe whether it is acting or dancing. Harshvardhan Rane is rated as one of the most handsome men in India. The actor also made news for his relationship with Kim Sharma. People who have watched his work believe that he deserves a lot more than what he is getting as of now.

It would be fun to see him in a Tamil movie. Harshvardhan Rane has a couple of movies like Kun Faya Kun and Brundavanamadi Andaridi in his kitty. Let us hope he signs a Tamil flick soon!