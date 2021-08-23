Hashtag Day: South biggies dominate social media in 2021 with Valimai, Master and Sarkaaru Vaari Paata grabbing Top 3 spots; Thala Ajith and Thalapathy too make it to the list

On Hashdag day, Twitter India shared the list of most tweeted hashtags in the country in the first-half of 2021 and we saw south biggies dominating it in a big way. While Thala Ajith's Valimai grabbed the first spot in the list, Thalapathy Vijay's latest blockbuster Master is at the second position. 's upcoming venture, Sarkaru Vaari Paata attended the third spot followed by Thalapathy 65, (which is now titled Beast) and I Heart Awards. Also Read - Sridevi Soda Center actor Sudheer Babu's generous words for Prabhas proves why the Baahubali actor is the most-loved celeb of the country

Bigg Boss 14 winner also made it to the list followed by the popular K-pop band BTS, which is also known as Bangtan Boys. The ninth hashtag which was most tweeted was COVID 19 and last name in the list was 's recent blockbuster Vakeel Saab.

Talking about the tweeted hashtag and film, Valimai, the plot of the action-thriller revolves around Kartikeya and his biking gang, who are street bikers and are engaged in illegal things and Thala Ajith is taking on this gang as a kickass cop, who wants to eradicate the crime completely. In the film, we will see multiple bike chasing scenes and reportedly both the stars have not used any body double or VFX to perform these stunts, so that it looks authentic on the silver screen. Top action directors have come on board for this and that's why the film took longer for completion. The film also features in a key role.

The film marks the second collaboration between Thala Ajith, director H. Vinoth and producer after Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the official remake of , , and starrer Pink.