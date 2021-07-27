Have Amy Jackson-George Panayiotou parted ways? Actress deletes his pictures from her social media

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou had been going steady for some years now. Their son Andreas was born in 2019. The arrival of the baby seemed to have strengthened their bond. In fact, the couple were planning an elaborate wedding in Mykonos, Greece in 2020. But the pandemic changed plans. Now, fans have noticed how Amy Jackson has deleted a number of posts related to George Panayiotou on her Instagram account. It includes the pregnancy announcement, their proposal pic from Zambia and even the Father's Day post. This has made people wonder if everything is fine between the couple. Of late, we are only seeing pics of Amy Jackson with her son, Andreas. Also Read - Amy Jackson reveals Aishwarya Rai is her 'Forever Favourite' with a throwback pic which is pure gold

In 2019, the couple welcomed their son. Amy Jackson has been away from films since then. She looked very happy in London being a mom to her adorable baby boy and taking up some modelling assignments. In fact, it looks like she has been making a comeback on the professional front. She was seen at Cannes 2021 in a gorgeous maroon gown. George Panayiotou and she were friends for a couple of years before he popped the question to her in Zambia, South Africa where they had gone for a vacation.

He is the son of Andreas Panayiotou, one of the richest tycoons of Britain. George's own personal wealth is estimated at USD 22 million. His father is in the real estate business. He owns a couple of luxurious hotels in London. Amy Jackson who is a former Miss Teen made her debut in the South Indian film industry even before she hits her 20's. Her last big movie was Robot 2.0 with Rajinikanth. Amy Jackson still enjoys a huge fandom in the South. She had spoken about how she wants to make a comeback after her son gets a little older. Let us wait for an official confirmation now!