HBDNelson: Fans shower love on Thalapathy 65 director Nelson Dilip Kumar on his birthday — view tweets

Thalapathy Vijay fans are perhaps one of the most passionate. They make sure that even filmmakers feel special on events like birthdays and anniversaries. Today, it is Nelson Dilip Kumar's birthday. A couple of hashtags are trending for the director. Nelson, 36, is hailed as one of the most promising young directors of Tamil cinema. He won several awards for Kolamavu Kokila. The film had Nayanthara in the lead. The film was a commercial and critical hit. He has a couple of films lined up for release. One of them is Doctor with Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan. It is a 2021 release.

The big one is obviously Thalapathy 65 or Eclipse Superstar Thalapathy Vijay. The movie's first look will be unveiled today in the evening. Fans are gaga over the bond shared by Nelson and the superstar. Here is a look at how they are celebrating his birthday on Twitter.

Thalapathy Vijay's 65th film is going to release next year. It has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The movie was initially supposed to be directed by AR Murugadoss. However, there were some creative differences and he opted out of the film. The film is being made by Sun Pictures and is a masala entertainer. We hope that Nelson has a great birthday and continues to make smashing movies for fans!