Brahmastra actor Nagarjuna is one of the finest actors in the town. The actor has always managed to keep his personal life absolutely private. But, there have been various speculations involved made about him dating Bollywood actress Tabu. The rumours were going strong for more than decades now. Their fans were also shocked by the on-going rumour. Well, both Nagarjuna and Tabu had responded to the rumours at different times. Nagarjuna's wife Amala also spoke her heart out about Tabu and the rumoured affair. Amala called Tabu her best friend and said that nothing could shake her faith in her husband. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film now a certified HIT; INSANE JUMP of 65-70% on second Saturday

Amala said that nobody should bother about what happens under her roof as she is happy. She even said that her house is sacred, like a temple and she does not allow anything unpleasant from the film industry to come in. She even said that she does not encourage such talks and she feels it will contaminate her house. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt will end up beating THESE Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar superhits in its lifetime run

Amala said that such a discussion would have hurt Tabu as well but they never discussed this. She even said that Tabu is one of the persons besides Danny Denzongpa, who is Amala's rakhi brother from Mumbai, she is in touch with. Amala even said that whenever Tabu comes to the South, she stays with them. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film sees STRONG JUMP of 15-20%; will sail past Rs 200 crore on Sunday in India

Advertisement

Even Karan Johar had asked Tabu about Nagarjuna on Koffee With Karan. Tabu had agreed that it was only the rumours that she constantly dealt with since she was 16 years old. Tabu had even called Nagarjuna one of the closest people in her life and refused to use the term friend for him. Both Tabu and Nagarjuna appeared in Telugu films Aavida Maa Aavide, Ninne Pelladata and Sisindri.