We all know that one of the most loved couples in Tollywood, or the entire film industry for that matter, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, have officially split, and there has been a lot of hearsay about the myriad reasons behind trouble setting foot in and eventually destroying their paradise. And while both were maintaining a dignified silence for quite some time after parting way, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have lately began indulging in mud-slinging, which would only serve in providing fodder for the media (case in point being this story) and gossip for everyone else out there.

The latest episode in the ongoing and saga post their split is now going to raise even more eyebrows. The latest we hear is that the ex-couple was shooting at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad on the same date, at the same time, and apparently took every step possible to ensure neither did they bump into each other nor did the opportunity arise from them to even make eye contact with each other. While Samantha was shooting for her upcoming film, Yashoda, Chay was also busy with the schedule of his forthcoming movie, Bangarraju, which, incidentally, also features his father and Sam's ex-father-in-law, superstar Nagarjuna.