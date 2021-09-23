Here’s how Samantha Ruth Prabhu is keeping her sanity amidst divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya

A lot is being said and written about and 's relationship. They married in the year 2017 and within three years of their marriage, rumours are being heard that the couple is headed for a divorce. Whispers are being heard that not everything is well in their paradise and the couple is opting for a divorce. While the stars continue to stay mum on the subject, stories of them staying separately, alimony and much more are ruling the headlines. Amidst all this, it seems Samantha Ruth Prabhu is doing her best to keep her sanity intact. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya: Laal Singh Chaddha actor reveals how Aamir Khan extended his support amid divorce rumours

As the rumours of their alleged spilt started building up, we saw Samantha Ruth Prabhu taking a short trip with her friends. She shared pictures on her social media accounts and gave a glimpse of the fun time she had with her friends amidst nature. Later, we also saw The Family Man actress getting home a pawwdorable friend - a Pitbull whom she named SAASHA. The actress shared many picture of her pet dogs since then and showcased how she is being showered with unconditional love.

While divorce rumours are getting stronger by each passing day, the actress is making sure to not let it affect her work in anyway. She is complying with her work commitments without a break. She is also taking care of herself by keeping up with her workout sessions.

Samantha also has her friends from the industry who are supporting her and helping her deal with all the negativity. Recently we saw Sam spending some quality time with her friends like , and others.

Talking about Naga Chaitanya, he is currently looking forward to the release of his film Love Story with . Recently she spoke about all the negative uncontrolled coverage around his personal life and said, "Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I've learned is that in today's age, news replaces news. Today there's one news, tomorrow there's another news, today's news is forgotten," in an interview with Film Companion.