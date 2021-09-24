had recently flown to Hyderabad to promote his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star 's recently released, Love Story. But little did he know that he would end up stumbling upon some trivia about his own film. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Naga Chaitanya breaks his silence on divorce rumours with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali’s release date out and more

Many might not know that Naga Chaitanya's Love Story has released on the same date as his grandfather's (Akkineni Nageswara Rao) film Prema Nagar that had released exactly 50 years ago. It was an emotional and proud moment for the Akkineni family. And to everyone's surprise, there was another quirk of fate that connected Naga Chaitanya with one of his grandfather's films.

At a dinner hosted by and his family for Aamir after the promotional event, Nagarjuna realised that the character being played by his son in Laal Singh Chaddha was called Bala Raju. He got emotional that the same name Bala Raju was also used for the iconic character played by his own father in a film more than 70 years ago.

Naga Chaitanya features as an army officer in Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Last month, Aamir was in Andhra Pradesh town in East Godavari district for shooting of his film. The shooting was scheduled at Amalapuram, about 60 km from Kakinada. Aamir had checked into a hotel in Kakinada, where tight security arrangements were made. The private security personnel did not allow anyone to meet the actor in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars in the female lead. This is the first Bollywood film for Naga Chaitanya, son of leading Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. Directed by Adavit Chandan, the film is adaptation of the 1994 American film which was based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

It was in 2018 that Aamir Khan bought the rights of the film and officially launched production in 2019. It was originally scheduled for a release on Christmas 2020 but the shooting was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. It is now likely to hit the screens by the end of 2021.