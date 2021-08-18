Here's why Prabhas' fans are trending #Adipurush on Twitter

Post the monstrous success of the franchise, we saw emerging as a pan-India star. While the rebel star is currently busy with multiple projects, we saw fans trending #Adipurush on Twitter and the reason behind this showcases the superstardom of the actor. Well, netizens are delighted as exactly a year back, Adipurush was announced on social media. The announcement happened at 7:11 am and we #Adipurush trending on all social media platforms. Fans are rejoicing that moment and are now requesting the makers to unveil the first look today. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo creates fan frenzy; fans pick Indian Idol 12 winner and more

In the film, Prabhas will be seen portraying the character of Lord Rama with Saif Ali Khan, and playing the characters of Lankesh, Sita and Laxman. The film is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 400 crore and will be released in multiple languages. It is directed by Tanhaji helmer Om Raut and will hit the screens on August 11, 2022. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.