Here's why Samantha Ruth Prabhu didn't NEED any alimony from Naga Chaitanya – read deets

The entire entertainment world in the country, not just the Telugu or South film industries overall, has been shaken with the news of the impending divorce of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. They were considered one of the ideal couples in showbiz, a benchmark of other young couples to aspire for. It's no wonder then that their sudden separation, with the real reason still unknown, has left many in shock. Now, as is the case with most divorces nowadays, alimony always comes into the picture, especially for the ex-wife, and when it comes to celebrity divorces, the alimony is usually a huge amount.

However, that's not the case with Samantha Akkineni aka and as our sources reveal that the actress hasn't taken a penny in lieu of alimony be it monetary exchange or transfer of assets from her ex-husband. Why? Well, for the simple reason that she's worth way more than Chay. Samantha's net worth alone is about Rs. 80 crore, with the actress charging around Rs. 3 crore for each project she's a part of and her month income being in the range of approximately Rs. 25 lakh.

There's also the matter of her several more lucrative films in her kitty both past and in future, besides having successfully broken into the bigger world of Bollywood with her debut Hindi web series, The Family Man 2. In comparison, Naga Chaitanya's hit films can be counted on the fingers of one hand and he doesn't have a single OTT project. Additionally, his net worth, excluding all his father's assets, is considerably lower as is his monthly income. So, kudos to Sam for factoring in all this and walking away from the marriage without reducing it to a mud-slinging affair of finances.