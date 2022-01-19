Dulquer Salmaan is looking forward to the release of his movie, Hey Sinamika. In the film, the Malayalam heartthrob has rapped a number, Achamillai Achamillai. This is the first time he has done something of this sort for a Tamil film. The handsome actor is thrilled that the song has already crossed three million views in three days. It is huge given that Dulquer Salmaan has never sung before in a movie. In order to celebrate, the actor shared a BTS clip from the dance practice. He captioned it, "3M in 3 Days !! Whattttt??? Here’s a video of our rehearsals for #AchamillaiAchamillai ! Big thanks to @brinda_gopal for editing this so nicely covering up my mistakes....I tend to go all Ghajini when it comes to remembering my steps." Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR eyeing Eid release, Bangarraju on course to be a blockbuster and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Hey Sinamika is the directorial debut of Brindha Gopal. The song which was sung by Dulquer Salmaan is composed and produced by Govind Vasantha. The lyrics are by Madan Karky. The song came out on January 14, 2022. Also Read - Dulquer Salmaan’s Achamillai from Hey Sinamika is the new party anthem; crosses 3M views

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Dulquer Salmaan also shared a poster of the movie. We can see him seated in a group of people dressed in a traditional manner. The mics hint that he is playing the role of a famous person. It seems he is a musician in the film. The name of the character is Yaazhan. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydri and Kajal Aggarwal. It is scheduled to release on February 25, 2022. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Alia Bhatt in Jr NTR's NTR30, Dulquer Salmaan's 10 wedding anniversary celebrations with Amal Sufiya and more