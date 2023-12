South sensation Ghanta Naveen Babu aka Nani is all excited as his upcoming film 'Hi Nanna' has finally hit theatres. The movie which is primarily based on the father-daughter bond has been receiving positive accolades. As a part of the film's promotion, Nani recently conducted a fans interaction on social media under the hashtag #ASKNANI. While the actor was bombarded with loads of questions and he did answer to most of his fans queriers, one of his replies to fan has caught everyone's attention. During the fan interaction, Nani was asked about the upcoming director he wants to work with.

Nani wants to work with 'This' director

When one of the fans asked Nani which director, he is eager to work with Nani mentioned that he would really like to work with Venu Yeldandi. Yes, Nani is a big fan of Venu's work and would certainly like to collaborate with him in the future. Talking about Venu also known as Venu Tillu, he is known for his directorial Balagam which starred actors like Priyadarshi, Kavya Kalyanram in the lead roles. The movie garnered positive reviews and Venu was especially lauded for the way he directed the film. Seems that Nani is a big fan of Venu's work and we do hope that they both collaborate soon in the future.

Nani's film 'Hi Nanna' gets thumbs up by critics

Nani's much awaited project 'Hi Nanna' released today in theatres. The film has been appreciated by the critics as well as the movie goers. 'Hi Nanna' is an emotionally rich story of Viraj (Nani) and Varhsa (Mrunal Thakur) who falls in love and later became parents to a beautiful girl Mahi. Viraj and Varsha's life turns upside down when Varsha gets detected with a life-threatening disease. How the story unfolds from there on is the main highlight of the movie. Apart from Nani, the films also star Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi. While Mrunal has already worked in south films before 'Hi Nanna', Angad Bedi makes his south debut with this film. During the promotions of 'Hi Nanna' Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna vacation pictures were displayed for which the makers were vehemently bashed by the netizens. However, Nani latter issued an apology for the above act.