Hi Nanna is the big Telugu release of the week. Nani and Mrunal Thakur are the leads of this romantic family drama. The masses and critics have given it decent reviews. Kiara Khanna is seen as the daughter of Nani, who is a single parent. Their life changes as Mrunal Thakur makes an entry. The movie is directed by Shouryuv. Hi Nanna is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy KS under Vyra Entertainments. The sad news is that it has been leaked online in HD quality to download free on Torrent websites like Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. This should have an impact on the box office collection.

Here are the piracy websites where Hi Nanna movie is leaked

As of now, the film has been leaked on piracy websites like Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix. It is also there on Telegram and Movierulz. Hi Nanna is the one of the numerous films and web shows to be leaked on piracy sites this year. Some notable films that have been leaked this year include Sam Bahadur, Animal, Tiger 3, Aarya 3, Koffee With Karan season 8, Tejas, Ghost, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Bhagavanth Kesari, Ganapath, Leo to name a few in the recent past.

Take a look at the trailer of Hi Nanna here



No respite from piracy sites

In the past, strict action has been taken against the site but they come up with new domain names. Tamilrockers is the biggest alleged culprit here. They run pirated versions of the movies. In fact, they have leaked big films just hours before their release.