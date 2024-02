Hi Nanna is one of the most beautiful and heart wrenching films of 2023. And the film is getting its due at the BehindWoods Gold Hall of Famers event. Undoubtedly Natural star Nani wins the best actor award for his heart wrenching performance in the film. Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was present to felicitate the Natural star Nani. The fans are expressing their excitement over Nani winning the best actor award and are calling him deserving in every way. Along with winning the best actor award for Hi Nanna, debutant filmmaker Shouryuv too won the best film director award and it's a dual celebration for Team Hi Nanna. Also Read - Mrunal Thakur reveals why life is harder for outsiders than star kids and it's not just nepotism; netizens say 'You are a gem' [Watch]

A moment to cherish and celebrate! ?? Natural ? @NameIsNani takes home the Best Actor award at the prestigious @behindwoods Gold Hall of Famers event for his stellar performance in #HiNanna ?? Congratulations to our dear VIRAJ ?❤️@Mrunal0801 @PriyadarshiPN @shouryuv… pic.twitter.com/B3eYlH6Edi — Vyra Entertainments (@VyraEnts) February 11, 2024

Natural ? @NameIsNani bestowed the Best Director accolade upon @shouryuv for the sensational blockbuster #HiNanna at the prestigious @behindwoods Gold Hall of Famers event! ✨? #BehindwoodsGoldMedals pic.twitter.com/HjR98cETJN — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 12, 2024

Natural star Nani expressed his gratitude over winning the award and even mentioned Sandeep Reddy Vanga's name and acknowledged his work and said he loved his latest release Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Hi Nanna actress Mrunal Thakur, Sunny Leone extends support to Ankita Lokhande; wants her to win

Hi Nanna is a beautiful love story that depicts every emotion. Natural Star Nani once again with his performance proved why he is called the natural actor. His outstanding performance uplifts the emotions of the film to another level. While Mrunal Thakur equally balances the act in the film. Overall Hi Nanna is worth all the hype or even more.