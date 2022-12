Adivi Sesh, who is known for playing the role of Bhadra in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus , his recently released Telugu serial killer thriller HIT 2 and Major earlier this year, has opened up about nepotism in the Telugu film industry. The actor said that he started co-writing his own films since there's no auditioning culture in the industry as all the lead roles are taken by actors who belong to popular film families. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ram Charan-Upasana expecting their first child, Kantara star Rishab Shetty comments on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's jealousy and more

The actor revealed that outsiders are not being considered for lead roles and they are often given roles of hero's fourth friend or other similar characters. He was very tired of this process and wanted to have some control over it. So he ended up writing his own parts in films in association with the directors. He said that usually the lead roles are booked and there are hardly any auditions for it.

"Four out of my last six films were co-written by me, in collaboration with the director. When you come from outside, people don't offer you. You're not being considered. I was tired of it. Upar se wahan par ek-ek family mein dus-dus hero hote hain. (There, each film family has ten heroes). So, for a good script to come by you, you are like choice number 53. And there are only 20 good scripts so it became only easier to start writing," Adivi told Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, HIT 2 is all set to be released in Hindi on December 30. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film will be distributed by Grandmaster and B4U all across the country. The film sees Adivi Sesh playing a cop who investigates a murder. The Telugu film hit the screens on December 2 and has been doing very well with houseful shows in Hyderabad.

The third film of the franchise is said to be in the works with actor Nani being part of the cast. He is also the producer of the HIT series. The story is rumoured to be eerily similar to the infamous Shraddha Walkar murder case that has rocked India. This is Adivi's second release this year after the successful Major, which was out earlier this year in different languages.