Hrithik Roshan to star in the Hindi remake of Nani's Shyam Singha Roy? The Telugu star spills the beans

Nani has carved a name for himself as one of the most talented and bankable actors of Tollywood. Of late, his choice of movies have also impressed critics and audiences. His movie, Shyam Singha Roy is coming as a Christmas treat for fans. It is a period film that talks about reincarnation. As of now, the promotions are on in full swing. The first track, The Rise of Shyam has got a great response from people. In a recent event where he spoke to fans he answered the query if Shyam Singha Roy will be remade in Hindi. He was also asked if the makers plan to release it in Hindi too.

Nani said that a good script would work irrespective of whether it was made originally in Telugu or Hindi. He said good content has universal value. Nani said, "A script itself makes a Pan-India project. If the movie is good to appeal in all the languages. People will enjoy it even with subtitles. Yes, Shyam Singha Roy has the appeal to attract audiences of all languages." What he said next has piqued the interest of one and all. He said that if the film gets a good response even Hrithik Roshan might be interested in it.

He was quoted by Great Andhra as saying, "We are not planning Hindi release for Shyam Singha Roy. But I am waiting for the release. Who knows? Even Hrithik Roshan may remake the film in Hindi." We are not sure if he mentioned it as way of saying or has Hrithik Roshan indeed seen the rushes of Shyam Singha Roy and expressed his wish to do the movie. The movie has been shot in Kolkata.

Nani also said, "We rarely get to see the films which takes us into the story. Shyam Singha Roy is such a film which takes us into that world. We involve and experience Shyam as long as we are watching the film."