2 actress is expecting her first child with her husband Nitin Raju. The Brahmostavam actress took to her social media handle and announced the pregnancy with some adorable pictures. Pranitha shared mashy pictures with Nitin. The latter has lifted Pranitha in his arms while she is seen flaunting the pictures from the ultrasound. The second picture is a similar but wide-angle one. The third and fourth picture is of Pranitha holding a pregnancy kit that shows they are expecting. "For my husband's 34th bday , the angels above have a present for us," Pranitha Subhash captioned the post.

A couple of hours ago, Pranitha had taken to her social media handle and shared a post and a story asking, "Ever fallen in love with someone you've never met?" She answered her own question in the caption by saying, "I think I have..." with a close-eyed monkey emoticon. If you didn't get the hint before, we believe it was related to this pregnancy announcement itself.

In an interview with Times of India, the actress opened up about the pregnancy. She said that her family is quite superstitious and hence she cannot give out too many details. However, Pranitha has successfully completed her first trimester. "The family believes a lot in Drishti and since this is our first child, everyone is concerned about putting out too many details," she said.

Pranitha married Nitin in May last year. It was a hush-hush wedding and the two lovebirds announced the same a day after. She shared a heartfelt note saying, "t is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we go married n 30th May 2021 in a very intimate ceremony. We are extremely sorry to not have informed you about the finalized date as up until day before the wedding we were unsure about when the wedding, will take place due to current Covid restrictions. We didn't want to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity about our wedding dates. Please accept our sincere apologies as we would have liked nothing more than for our loved ones to be a part of our special day. You mean a lot to us and we hope to celebrate together when things get better. With Love, Pranitha & Nitin.'"