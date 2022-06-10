2 actress is now a mom. She has given birth to a baby girl. It’s her first child with husband Nitin Raju. The actress took to Instagram to share the news. She shared a couple of pics. Her daughter’s face wasn’t visible. Also Read - Pranitha Subhash makes heads turn as she flaunts her baby bump in a bathtub [View Pics]

Sharing the pics, she wrote, “The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born.. ❤️? I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, but for her this was the hardest time emotionally.” Also Read - Hungama 2 actress Pranitha Subhash expecting her first child with Nitin; announces pregnancy with adorable pictures

She went on to add, “Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr , our anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all ❤️” Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Shilpa Shetty getting acquitted in Richard Gere kiss case sparks meme fest – view tweets

A post shared by Pranitha Subhash

Her post is getting a lot of love from fans. Many are posting heart emojis. It has got over 1,34,000 likes on Instagram.

Pranitha and Nitin got married in 2021. She had announced her pregnancy on social media a few months ago on her husband's 34th birthday. They were dressed in coordinated white outfits. Her caption read, "For my husband's 34th bday, the angels above have a present for u."

A post shared by Pranitha Subhash

The actress made her Telugu debut back in 2010 in Baava. She has been a part of films like , , and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal. She was last seen in the 2019 release, NTR: Kathanayakudu alongside Balakrishna.