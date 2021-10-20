'I thought Pooja Hegde is extremely special for me but she has proved me wrong by...,' says Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo costar Allu Arjun

The emerging pan-India star of the entertainment industry, is on a successful spree as she gave her fifth consecutive Tollywood hit with the recently released Most Eligible Bachelor after Aravindha Sametha with Jr NTR, Maharshi with and Gaddalakonda Ganesh with and Ala Vaikunthapurrmuloo with . In a recent the Stylish Star, Allu Arjun praised the actress and said, “From to DJ to till now, Pooja Hegde is growing with each film and also becoming beautiful. While everyone will go one step up through each film, she has gone two steps ahead with her acting prowess through Most Eligible Bachelor.” Also Read - From delivering more blockbusters to having a larger fan-base – 8 times Allu Arjun proved to be a much bigger star than Prabhas

The DJ star later made a funny comment on Pooja and asserted, "I thought Pooja Hegde is extremely special for me alone as she has become my lucky charm. But she has disproved me by giving hits with every single hero she's working with. Anyway, I'm happy and proud for her"

Pooja Hegde is currently gearing up for the release of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, which also stars , , Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, , Sathyan, and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada. Radhe Shyam will lock horns with Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and , and starrer Bheemla Nayak at the box office during the Makar Sankranthi weekend at the box office in 2022.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens on December 17. It is directed by Rangasthalam helmer Pushpa.