Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja lost his daughter, Bhavatharini to cancer. She passed away today in Sri Lanka. It seems she was visiting the island country for treatment. As per reports, she died at around 5 pm. The mortal remains of the singer and composer will be flown down to Chennai tomorrow where the final rites will also take place. Bhavatharini, 47 is survived by her husband R Sabariraj. Bhavatharini is the elder sister of Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. She made news when she decided to support the third marriage of Yuvan saying that only his happiness mattered to the family.

Bhavatharini won National Award for Best Playback singer

Ilaiyaraaja's daughter won the National Film award for Best Female Playback singer for the movie Bharathi. The 2000 movie was based on the life of Subramania Bharathi and Sayaji Shinde played the main role. The song Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu was well-appreciated by all. It seems she had been taking treatment for liver cancer since six months. She died at a private hospital in Sri Lanka. She had made her debut with the song Raasaiya. She has sung a number of songs in films where music was composed by Ilaiyaraaja, Karthik and Yuvan Shankar Raja. She has composed films for films like Mitr, My Friend and Phir Milenge.

Condolences pour in on social media

The music maestro is adored by millions of Indians the world over. Condolences have poured in for him on social media.

We can see that fans are going to miss her melodious and soulful voice. She has sung in films like Azhagi, Friends, Paa, Mankatha and more. We extend our condolences to Ilaiyaraaja and his family in this hour of grief.