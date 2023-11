One of the big movies of 2024 is Indian 2. Today, the makers came out with the intro song of the movie. It is composed by Jawan hitmaker Anirudh Ravichander. Everyone is wanting the return of the vigilante Hindustani as there is corruption all over. The old man sees that nothing has changed in the nation. The theme of the movie is kind of similar to Jawan with regards to the national issues. The song is very catchy and the visuals depict the reality of our times. The average viewer will find resonance with the story. Indian 2 is directed by Shankar Shanmugham. Also Read - Prabhas’ Salaar to Jr NTR’s Devara: Top 10 upcoming pan India films

Take a look at the Intro Video of Indian 2



Fans have loved the video of the introduction of Kamal Haasan as the vigilante in modern times. The original movie came out in 1996 and was a blockbuster. Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar were paired with Kamal Haasan in the film. It had made Rs 50 crores at that time becoming one of the highest grossing Tamil films of the year. It also bagged three National Awards. On seeing the video, a fan commented on YouTube, "Goosebumps Goosebumps Goosebumps. S Shankar And The Great Kamal Hassan shaking Hands for the second time. Aniruddh Got His Career's biggest Challenge to Match The Magic Of A R Rahman," while another said, "It has pan India reach and definitely a 1000C for a movie from Kollywood." Also Read - Is Prabhas’ Salaar co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran directing his next? Here’s the truth [exclusive]

Many others got nostalgic as this is one of the most memorable Kamal Haasan movies of our childhood. S Shankar has made some stunning films like Aparichit, Robot and I is hailed as one of India's top filmmakers along with SS Rajamouli. Kajal Aggarwal has a prominent role in Indian 2. This will be her return after delivering her son Neil two years back. Well, it looks like the stage is set for Indian 2. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo to Ram Charan’s Game Changer: Upcoming South Indian box office blockbusters