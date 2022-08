South superstar 's highly-anticipated film shoot resumes after a long gap of two years. Yes, you read that right! On Wednesday, filmmaker Shankar revealed the big news on his social media. Indian 2 shoot came to a standstill in February 2020 after a massive accident took place on the sets of the film which left three dead and 10 injured after a crane came crashing down. There were rumors that the project has been shelved. But, Shankar took to Twitter and announced the resumption of the shoot. Also Read - Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna and more South Indian movie stars who stripped down to their underwear on screen [View Pics]

Indian 2 is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and the film features Siddharth, , , Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles. The poster reads, "He is Back". Sharing a new poster of the film, Shankar tweeted 'Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes (sic)'. In the poster, Kamal was seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The Tamil-language movie is follow-up to the 1996 action thriller Indian which starred Kamal Haasan.

Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes ?? https://t.co/s1CjKSGXYM — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) August 23, 2022

Kamal's fans expressed their excitement over the resumption of the shoot. The team of Indian 2 completed the second schedule after filming an action sequence worth Rs. 40 crores in Bhopal. The first poster of Indian 2 was shared on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020 and Kamal displayed his varma-kalai skill. There are reports that the entire team of Indian 2 will travel to Taiwan to shoot some important scenes of the film. Reportedly, the actor will join the production next month. On the work front, Kamal was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram which also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.