Indian 2: S Shankar gets relief from Madras High Court as Lyca Productions' plea is rejected

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal has been mired in a controversy. Today, in a judgement given by the Madras High Court, S Shankar is now free to resume work on his other projects. Lyca Productions' the makers of Indian 2 has filed a case saying that he should not be allowed to work in any other movie. This was rejected by the court. They also said that he need not pay Rs 170.23 crore to the producers if he does have to start work on some film. Senior counsel PS Raman has represented the director in court. As per the verdict, the firm could file a civil suit for monetary damages if they could prove that S Shankar is responsible for the delay in the film.

Madras High Court,rejected a plea from #LycaProductions to restrain @shankarshanmugh from making any other film without completing #Indian2. HC also refused 2 direct Shankar 2 furnish security of ₹170.23 Cr (Indian2 cost so far) if he wanted to make another film simultaneously. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 3, 2021

It was brought to the notice of the Madras High Court that Indian 2 was supposed to be made on a budget of Rs 270 crore. After talks with Lyca Productions, the cost was reduced to Rs 250 crore and finally lowered to R s 236 crore. S Shankar is taking a remuneration of Rs 36 crore for the film. The counsel representing S Shankar said that the filmmaker would not be able to finish the movie if the production firm does not meet all the conditions as per a written agreement signed in 2019. They also highlighted how the production house did not try to resolve the matter through arbitration. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas' Adipurush gets music directors; Yogi Babu comes on board for Thala Ajith's Valimai, makers of Pawan Kalyan's next share crucial update and more

Indian 2 is a spy film with Kamal Haasan in the lead role. S Shankar has announced a big film with Ram Charan. It is a sci-fi thriller.