Indian 2: Kajal Aggarwal's alleged pregnancy leads to her exit from Kamal Haasan's film; Trisha Krishnan comes on board?

For quite sometime now, it is being rumoured that South star is pregnant with her first child. It was in October 2020 that she tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu. Since then, she has been sharing sweet pictures with her hubby dearest on social media and now the buzz is that the couple is going to embrace parenthood soon. Though the actress has not commented on the rumours as yet, stories of her exit from several films is adding fuel to the fire. Currently, it is being speculated that Kajal Aggarwal is no more a part of 's Indian 2 and it is who has filled the space.

As reported by gulte.com, it is speculated that Kajal Aggarwal's pregnancy has led to her exit from Shankar's film with Kamal Haasan in the lead. It appears that Kajal's loss is Trisha's gain and she has come on board this project which is bankrolled by Subhaskaran . Apart from Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 will see stars like Siddharth, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal role. However, there is no confirmation on any of this yet.

Recently, Kajal was asked about her pregnancy rumours and she had said, "It gets me excited, but at the same time, it makes me nervous, too. I have seen how her life has changed and how complete she feels now. I think motherhood is a wonderful feeling. I feel one goes through self-realisation in that phase of life. Having said that, I must say I already feel like a mother in the company of my two nephews, Ishaan and Kabir," as reported by ETimes. However, she did not confirm her pregnancy nor did she deny it.