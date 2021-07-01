Is Allu Arjun joining hands with Dhanush's Asuran producer for a bilingual film?

Allu Arjun is one of the South stars who has a huge fanbase all over South India, and even in the North. It was reported that he was going to be make his debut in Tamil cinema in a Lingusamy movie. But that did not materialise. After a grand launch ceremony in Chennai, the film got shelved. Now, Gulte.com has reported that he is planning a film with the producer of Asuran, Kalaipuli S Thanu. It seems a Tamil filmmaker will be helming the movie. The producer Thanu has confirmed that he is doing a bilingual film with Allu Arjun. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Rashmika Mandanna can't stop gushing about Allu Arjun and more

In fact, producer Thanu and Allu Arjun's dad Allu Aravind share a close bond. The former helped out the producer a couple of times in the past. He helped him finalise distributors for his Tamil film, Maapillai that had Rajinikanth in the lead. When Allu Aravind had to release Magadheera in Tamil, Thanu lent him immense support. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna gushes over her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun; here's what she has to say

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

It seems Spyder maker AR Murugadoss has approached Allu Arjun with a film script but there is no clarity on the same. In the mean time, the Telugu version of Asuran titled Narappa is ready for release. The makers are waiting for the pandemic situation to end. It has Venkatesh in the lead role. Asuran was a rural drama and Dhanush won the National Award for the Best Actor in 2019. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun's Pushpa tops IMDB list, Sundeep Kishan responds to being called Thalapathy Vijay hater and more

Under V Creations, Thanu has financed many successful films like Theri, Asuran, Thuppaki, and many more. Allu Arjun is looking forward to the release of Pushpa in August.