Actress recently announced her relationship with entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya on social media by sharing some of her romantic moments. She had shared a series of photos with her future husband who went down on his knees to propose her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. However, a new video has surfaced on the internet which has got fans speculating.

It seems like Hansika's fiancee Sohael is the ex-husband of her close friend named Rinky. The video shows Hansika dancing her heart out at Sohael and Rinky's sangeet ceremony. She seems to have also attended their roka ceremony and is pretty much seen posing alongside the ex couple. According to the reports, Sohael and Rinky got married in 2016, however, they went separate ways later.

Watch Sohael Khaturiya's wedding video here:

Meanwhile, Hansika is all set to get married to Sohael in December this year. The couple have reportedly shortlisted the venue and they are expected to tie the knot at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. According to the reports, Hansika and Sohael will have a lavish wedding and preparations are already underway for her big day.

The reports states that Hansika and Sohael's haldi ceremony is expected to take place on December 3 in the morning, followed by the mehendi and sangeet ceremony on the same day. The couple will take their wedding vows on December 4 and the rooms are getting ready for the guests.

In her engagement pictures, Hansika was seen wearing a white dress while Sohael looked dapper in a black suit. They both stood inside a heart made of rose petals and candles. It also had 'Marry Me' made using flowers in the background during the proposal. She captioned the pictures, "Now and Forever."

Many top south celebrities flooded Hansika's post with congratulatory messages. Actresses , Khushbu, DD and and others congratulated the actress on Instagram. On the work front, Hansika was last seen in films including Maha, Partner, Rowdy Baby, My Name is Shruthi and 105 Minutes. She also worked on a Hotstar Originals directed by Rajesh which marked their second collaboration after .